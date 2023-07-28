Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) PT Lowered to $55.00

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 9.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tompkins Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tompkins Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TMP traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.73. 44,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,199. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.42. The firm has a market cap of $881.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.62.

Tompkins Financial ( NYSEAMERICAN:TMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.43). Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tompkins Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Tompkins Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 204,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tompkins Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. 63.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRA products, as well as brokered, reciprocal, and municipal money market deposits.

