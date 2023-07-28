Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on October 4th

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 5.0 %

TSE TIH traded up C$5.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$112.53. 83,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,854. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$94.76 and a one year high of C$114.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$107.80. The stock has a market cap of C$9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.87 by C$0.29. Toromont Industries had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$935.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Toromont Industries will post 5.6326109 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toromont Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. In other Toromont Industries news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.50, for a total value of C$319,500.00. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.24, for a total value of C$75,768.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TIH. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$113.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toromont Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$125.43.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Free Report)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.