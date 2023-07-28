Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Put Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.
Cameco stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.75 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 113.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97.
Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.
Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
