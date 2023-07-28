TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on TransUnion from $86.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.53.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE TRU traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.42. 1,257,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 66.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $84.37.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $125,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $76,374.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at $4,932,720.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $125,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,327 shares of company stock worth $2,697,335 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 522.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in TransUnion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,661,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 8.0% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

