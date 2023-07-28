Triatomic Management LP Grows Stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI)

Triatomic Management LP raised its stake in Senti Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP owned approximately 0.48% of Senti Biosciences worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 32,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Senti Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,015,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,714,000 after buying an additional 425,898 shares during the last quarter. 28.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Senti Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Senti Biosciences stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.83. 28,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,023. Senti Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

Senti Biosciences Company Profile

Senti Biosciences ( NASDAQ:SNTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.06. Senti Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.76% and a negative net margin of 1,457.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Senti Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

