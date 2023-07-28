Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Given New $13.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

Tronox Stock Performance

TROX traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,293. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.92. Tronox has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $17.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tronox

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tronox will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tronox in the 1st quarter worth about $674,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,141,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,127,000 after acquiring an additional 336,103 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Tronox by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Tronox by 1,124.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 237,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 218,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tronox by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,688,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,318,000 after acquiring an additional 401,480 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

