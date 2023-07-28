TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TBI stock remained flat at $15.06 during trading on Wednesday. 42,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,910. The stock has a market cap of $466.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.44. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.74.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.11 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.78%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Garrett Ferencz bought 4,944 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,976.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Garrett Ferencz bought 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.17 per share, with a total value of $75,000.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,976.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $104,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,431.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in TrueBlue by 181.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TrueBlue by 37.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

