Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2023

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFCFree Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,268 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 2.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 14,208,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,332. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.