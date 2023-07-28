Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,268 shares during the period. Truist Financial makes up 2.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.99. 14,208,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,547,332. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

