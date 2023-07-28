Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Lifted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,013,340,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $881,700,000 after buying an additional 20,321,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,282,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $847,671,000 after buying an additional 5,504,325 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,127,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $675,983,000 after buying an additional 363,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,511,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $667,443,000 after buying an additional 3,813,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.01. 11,454,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,539,726. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $25.56 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

