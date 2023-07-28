Truist Financial Cuts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $34.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EQT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.17.

EQT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. EQT has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.09. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total transaction of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EQT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in EQT by 10,257.1% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in EQT in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

