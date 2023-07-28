Truist Financial Increases Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $31.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.46.

Antero Resources Price Performance

AR stock opened at $25.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 3.44. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $953.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 165.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,473 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 27,738 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,046 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

