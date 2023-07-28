Truist Financial Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $130.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.62.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

DLR stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.15. 3,386,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,654,647. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $85.76 and a 1-year high of $138.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total value of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 22,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

