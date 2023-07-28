UBS Group Cuts Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target to $180.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.37% from the company’s previous close.

HON has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $196.45. 767,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,803,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $166.63 and a 1-year high of $220.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day moving average of $196.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 9,420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.