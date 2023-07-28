UBS Group Lowers Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) to Neutral

UBS Group lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 120 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.67) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 128 ($1.64) to GBX 130 ($1.67) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 125 ($1.60) to GBX 131 ($1.68) in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Taylor Wimpey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.20.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Stock Performance

TWODF stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.47. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.