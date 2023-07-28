UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UDR. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.90.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:UDR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.24. 2,341,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,280. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55. UDR has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77.

UDR Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of UDR

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $913,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 30.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,691,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,157,000 after buying an additional 3,164,948 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,969,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $73,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.