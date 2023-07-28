Ultra Clean’s (UCTT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $52.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.84% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of UCTT traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 196,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.19. Ultra Clean has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $433.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.04 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 0.40%.

In other news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,100.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Ultra Clean by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 600,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after acquiring an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at about $875,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ultra Clean by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 939.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 65,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 59,148 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

