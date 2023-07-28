Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 237.7% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,996,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 104,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,410. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc operates as a green technology development, fabrication, and commercialization company. The company develops and manufactures equipment, products, and systems to global remediation projects. Its technologies include power generation, oil and sand processing, oil shale processing, inland and salt water oil spill remediation, water remediation, water desalinization and medical waste remediation, and e-waste remediation.

