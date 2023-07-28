Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG) Short Interest Update

Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UATG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 237.7% from the June 30th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,996,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of Umbra Applied Technologies Group stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.01. 104,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,410. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.01. Umbra Applied Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
Umbra Applied Technologies Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Umbra Applied Technologies Group
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umbra Applied Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.