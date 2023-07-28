Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lifted by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $23,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of UNP traded down $5.90 on Thursday, reaching $232.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,806,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,361. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.92.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

