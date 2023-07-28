Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to Outperform

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $282.00 price target on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their previous price target of $193.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $247.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of UNP traded down $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.10. 5,806,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,361. The firm has a market cap of $141.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.92. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

