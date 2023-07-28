Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Holdings Lowered by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,795 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Universal Electronics worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 117.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Universal Electronics by 7.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Universal Electronics by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UEIC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.43. 79,105 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,862. Universal Electronics Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $29.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Universal Electronics ( NASDAQ:UEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.33). Universal Electronics had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $108.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.56 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Universal Electronics Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for video services, consumer electronics, security, home automation, climate control, and home appliance markets.

Further Reading

