Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 1,057.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Unrivaled Brands Stock Down 3.8 %
Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 110,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Unrivaled Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.
About Unrivaled Brands
