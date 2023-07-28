Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV) Short Interest Update

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNRV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 1,057.1% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Unrivaled Brands Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Unrivaled Brands stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 110,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,348. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Unrivaled Brands has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.08.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands, Inc cultivates, produces, distributes, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products in California, Oregon, and Nevada. It also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities. The company was formerly known as Terra Tech Corp.

