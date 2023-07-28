USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.57 million.

USNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

USNA stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.95. 23,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,970. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.77 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $180,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,380 shares of company stock worth $1,215,853. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

