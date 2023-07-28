USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-$3.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $900.00 million-$950.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.57 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
USNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.
USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance
USNA stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.95. 23,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,970. USANA Health Sciences has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $73.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.77.
Insider Transactions at USANA Health Sciences
In related news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $140,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider Brent Neidig sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total transaction of $180,390.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $140,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,920.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,380 shares of company stock worth $1,215,853. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,510,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,037,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,801,000 after buying an additional 49,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,903,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,714,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.
About USANA Health Sciences
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
Read More
