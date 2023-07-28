Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 30th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,097.0 days.

Ushio Price Performance

Shares of UHOIF remained flat at $13.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. Ushio has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

About Ushio

Ushio, Inc engages in the business of light source devices. It operates through the following segments: Light Sources, Equipment and Others. The Light Sources segment manufactures and sells halogen and discharge lamps. The Equipment segment manufactures and sells imaging and optical equipment. The Others segment involves in the plastic forming applications, peripheral machinery, factory automation systems, and others.

