Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF) Short Interest Update

Ushio Inc. (OTCMKTS:UHOIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 30th total of 145,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,097.0 days.
Ushio Price Performance
Shares of UHOIF remained flat at $13.43 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78. Ushio has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $14.15.
About Ushio
