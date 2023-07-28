Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,421,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,222 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $23,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WTTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,555,000 after buying an additional 122,394 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Select Water Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,646,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,691,000 after acquiring an additional 87,572 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,390,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 884,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after acquiring an additional 98,121 shares during the last quarter. 62.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Select Water Solutions stock remained flat at $8.40 on Friday. 725,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,410. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $9.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.03). Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $416.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WTTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Select Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Select Water Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

Insider Transactions at Select Water Solutions

In other Select Water Solutions news, COO Michael Skarke sold 15,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $124,657.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 368,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

