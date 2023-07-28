Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,169,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in GameStop were worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in GameStop by 307.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,228,654 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GameStop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GameStop by 11,704.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,125,000 after purchasing an additional 304,312 shares during the last quarter. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,616,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,508,368. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.41 and a 1 year high of $47.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.63.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alain Attal purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,066,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Ryan Cohen bought 443,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,760.26. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,847,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,181,880.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alain Attal acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.40 per share, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 538,692 shares in the company, valued at $12,066,700.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,990 shares of company stock worth $3,010,604 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

