Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,150,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733,175. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.