Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Stock Price Up 5%

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) shares rose 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 85,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$6.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

