VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 90.7% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 33,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 295,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 302.7% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,889 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $554,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth about $407,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 18,279,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,467,418. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $21.52 and a 12-month high of $36.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

