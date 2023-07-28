Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $5.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $291.04. The stock had a trading volume of 31,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,012. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $213.73 and a 12-month high of $297.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $275.45 and its 200-day moving average is $256.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

