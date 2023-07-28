Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Better Money Decisions LLC

Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.8% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.07. 796,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,001. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm has a market cap of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.14.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

