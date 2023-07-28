Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for 0.7% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $9,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 15,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.06. The stock had a trading volume of 163,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,945. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.88. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $157.51.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

