Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,611,000 after acquiring an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,924,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,607,000 after acquiring an additional 136,935 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $4.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.68. 189,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,947. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $165.89 and a 1 year high of $245.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $230.54 and its 200 day moving average is $208.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

