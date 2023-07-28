Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s 6th Largest Position

Raymond James Trust CO. of NH trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Raymond James Trust CO. of NH’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

VO traded down $2.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 616,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $229.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $216.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

