Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 123,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after acquiring an additional 65,092 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,008,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,354,866. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

