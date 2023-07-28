Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 61,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,205,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $236.13. 50,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,205. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $240.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.58.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

