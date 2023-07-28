Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Lifted by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of VBR traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.62. 141,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,965. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

