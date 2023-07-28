Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 95.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,954 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.1% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,002,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,266,459. The stock has a market cap of $107.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

