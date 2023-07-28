Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Wells Financial Advisors INC

Wells Financial Advisors INC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Wells Financial Advisors INC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.23. 2,021,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,319. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.16. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.73.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.