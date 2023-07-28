Venus (XVS) Trading Up 0.1% This Week

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Venus token can currently be bought for $4.48 or 0.00015264 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market cap of $69.13 million and $3.92 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Venus Token Profile

Venus’ genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,440,107 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is a decentralized finance platform that operates on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows users to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies using over-collateralized assets as collateral. Lenders earn interest on their deposits while borrowers pay interest on the amount borrowed. The platform sets interest rates automatically based on market demand, using a curve yield approach.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

