Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF) Short Interest Update

Victory Square Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Victory Square Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VSQTF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.12. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,622. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10. Victory Square Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

Victory Square Technologies (OTCMKTS:VSQTF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

About Victory Square Technologies

Victory Square Technologies Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, acquisition and invests in startups, Early stage and provides the senior leadership and resources needed to growth. Through its portfolio companies it focuses on technologies in blockchain, digital health, web3, creator economy, metaverse, machine learning, climate tech, youth, mental health, healthcare, special needs, technology, First Nation, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality/augmented reality, health, mobile gaming, film, esports, cannabis, and education.

