Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Short Interest Update

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the June 30th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Viking Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of Viking Energy Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,029. Viking Energy Group has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Viking Energy Group had a negative net margin of 54.00% and a negative return on equity of 76.91%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 million for the quarter.

Viking Energy Group Company Profile

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Production and Power Generation. It manufactures and supplies power generation products, services, and custom energy solutions; clean-tech energy systems, including combined heat and power, tier 4 final diesel, and natural gas industrial engines, solar, wind, and storage; designs and assembles electrical control equipment, such as switch gear, synchronization and paralleling gear, distribution, bi-fuel, and complete power generation production controls; and clean energy and carbon-capture systems to generate clean electricity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.