Vista Capital Partners Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $99.04. 353,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,457. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.88 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $91.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

