Vista Capital Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 31,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,392. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.74. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day moving average of $123.95.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.