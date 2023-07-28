Vista Capital Partners Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after purchasing an additional 223,342,974 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,087 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $227,744,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,734,550,000 after buying an additional 1,283,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $4.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $284.01. 1,073,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,928. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

