Vista Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,528,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,007. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.92. The company has a market cap of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 55.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.97.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

