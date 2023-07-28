Vista Capital Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $3,058,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Chevron by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,896,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Down 0.5 %

CVX traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $158.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,522,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,062,729. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.80. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.16.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.