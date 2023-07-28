VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. VRES has a market capitalization of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VRES alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020758 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017373 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00014450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,378.51 or 1.00015719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000084 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (VRS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VRES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VRES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.