W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,852 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of W. P. Carey worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

W. P. Carey stock traded down $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.13. 2,139,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.26. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.75.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 47.26% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.069 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 120.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of W. P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $25 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,446 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of March 31, 2023.

