W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises 1.7% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $6,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the first quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total transaction of $325,460.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,553.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 4.9 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $537.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $730.00 to $760.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $785.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $705.50.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $37.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $724.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.70. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $483.19 and a fifty-two week high of $811.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $727.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $677.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.23.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.04. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 35.86 EPS for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.82%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.