W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.96 by $0.32, Briefing.com reports. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. W.W. Grainger updated its FY23 guidance to $35.00 – $36.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $35.00-$36.75 EPS.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $6.70 on Friday, reaching $731.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,274. The company has a market capitalization of $36.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. W.W. Grainger has a 52-week low of $483.19 and a 52-week high of $811.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $732.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $680.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.82%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.74, for a total value of $325,460.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,553.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $815.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $721.50.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

